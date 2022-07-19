comscore Honolulu police looking for male suspect after break-in, sexual assault | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu police looking for male suspect after break-in, sexual assault

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Honolulu police are investigating a Honolulu break-in in which a male suspect reportedly broke into a woman’s residence and sexually assaulted her.

According to a Honolulu Police Department report, just before 10 p.m. Monday, the 29-year-old woman reported that the suspect “entered her residence without permission, restrained her, and sexually assaulted her.”

Police have not made an arrest in connection to what police are calling a first-degree burglary case, and they are still looking for a suspect.

No additional information was provided.

