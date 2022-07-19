Perfect for peanut-lovers

Loaded with peanut butter chips, these cookies feel like eating peanut butter out of a jar.

Peanut Butter Cookies

Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

• 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

• 3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

• 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

• 1/2 cup granulated sugar

• 1/2 packed cup brown sugar

• 1 cup natural salted peanut butter (see tip), at room temperature

• 1 large egg

• 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

• 1 cup peanut butter chips

• 1/2 cup lightly salted roasted peanuts (optional)

Directions:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Whisk flour, baking powder and salt in a small bowl. In a large bowl, using a wooden spoon or spatula, smash and mix butter and both sugars together until smooth and creamy. Add peanut butter and stir until incorporated. Add egg and vanilla, and stir until well combined. Add flour all at once and fold gently until dry bits disappear, then fold in the peanut butter chips and peanuts, if using, until evenly dispersed.

Using a small cookie scoop or a measuring tablespoon, drop rounds of dough on a prepared sheet, spacing 1 1/2 inches apart. Bake until just dry on top and set along the edges, 10 to 11 minutes. Do not overbake. Scoop and drop dough onto the second sheet while the first bakes, then slide into the oven when the first comes out.

Place the baking sheets on racks to cool completely. The cookies will keep in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week or in the freezer for up to 2 months.

Total time: 45 minutes, makes about 50 cookies.

Tip:

Look for peanut butter with only roasted peanuts and salt in the ingredient list, and be sure to stir well if the oil is separated. Chunky or creamy is a personal preference, so choose your favorite.