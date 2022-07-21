19-year-old arrested after shooting near Ala Wai Community Park

Honolulu police have arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder following a shooting at in the area of the Ala Wai Community Park.
The suspect turned himself in today at the Alapai Police Station at around 6 p.m., CrimeStoppers said in a news release. Police have identified two suspects in the shooting and had already arrested one of them.
The suspect arrested today was wanted after a Monday even shooting in which two male suspects allegedly shot at a group of people they were arguing with in the area of the Ala Wai Community Park.
The suspects left during the argument but returned, and one of them pulled out a gun and fired at the group.
One person in the group was shot and seriously injured, although sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
