Kaiser’s Moanalua facility briefly closed following gun scare

Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center was placed on lockdown around noon today after staff spotted a man in the parking garage openly carrying what was believed to be a firearm, but turned out to be a Taser, according to Kaiser.

Kaiser nurses arriving for their shift alerted security and more than 20 Honolulu Police Department officers searched the parking garage and surrounding area for the man, but were unable to find him. The man was later identified as a Kaiser member who had been at the hospital earlier in the day for an appointment, according to Kaiser, which said that HPD determined he was registered to carry a Taser gun and has been cooperating with police.

The medical center was temporarily placed on lockdown during the incident.

“Kaiser Permanente thanks HPD for its quick response, and to our staff for recognizing and reporting a potential threat situation,” Kaiser said in a statement.

At around 1:15 p.m., HPD put out an alert on social media, saying “HPD has determined there is NO active shooter threat at Kaiser Permanente in Moanalua.”