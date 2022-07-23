Fire closes West Hawaii Organics Facility on Big Island

A fire has prompted the closure of the West Hawaii Organics Facility in Kealakehe on Hawaii island.
The Hawaii Fire Department reported the fire this morning and said that firefighters are on the scene. The facility will be closed to the public until further notice.
There is no suspicion of foul play at this time.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.