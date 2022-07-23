Gov. David Ige signs 3rd emergency proclamation to contain axis deer crisis in Maui County

Gov. David Ige has extended an emergency relief period for the axis deer crisis in Maui County, where pasture forage and vegetation are being devastated.

Ige issued a third proclamation for the crisis Friday, which extends the relief period through Sept. 20. It enables the state and county to continue taking measures to reduce and control the axis deer population, which has grown to approximately 60,000 or more.

Management efforts include corralling or culling axis deer, clearing vegetation along fence lines and creating or reinforcing fence lines to keep deer away from roadways, airports and runways.

The deer are removing vegetation that is already scarce because of continuing drought conditions, the governor’s office said in a news release. They are also moving into agricultural and developed areas looking for food and water, and may be spreading disease.