Title IX profile: Sabrina McKenna’s climb to the state’s high court began on the basketball court
By Reece Nagaoka rnagaoka@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:29 a.m.
A point guard in high school, Sabrina McKenna played nearly every position on the court for UH and was one of its better rebounders
Sabrina McKenna began playing soccer decades after her basketball playing career ended at UH.
With lei piled high, Sabrina McKenna got a hug after the full Senate voted and confirmed her to the Hawaii Supreme Court on Feb. 16, 2011. McKenna was Neil Abercrombie’s first judicial appointment.
Sabrina McKenna was encouraged to try out for the UH basketball team. She made the team and, to her surprise, received a scholarship. Now, McKenna, posing in her office, is a justice of the Supreme Court of the State of Hawaii.