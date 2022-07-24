comscore Title IX profile: Sabrina McKenna’s climb to the state’s high court began on the basketball court | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Title IX profile: Sabrina McKenna’s climb to the state’s high court began on the basketball court

  • By Reece Nagaoka rnagaoka@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE A point guard in high school, Sabrina McKenna played nearly every position on the court for UH and was one of its better rebounders

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1996 Sabrina McKenna began playing soccer decades after her basketball playing career ended at UH.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2011 With lei piled high, Sabrina McKenna got a hug after the full Senate voted and confirmed her to the Hawaii Supreme Court on Feb. 16, 2011. McKenna was Neil Abercrombie’s first judicial appointment.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Sabrina McKenna was encouraged to try out for the UH basketball team. She made the team and, to her surprise, received a scholarship. Now, McKenna, posing in her office, is a justice of the Supreme Court of the State of Hawaii.

There are multiple events in Sabrina McKenna’s life that have shaped the Hawaii Supreme Court justice’s career path, but perhaps the one that made the biggest impact was when she heard about the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team holding tryouts. Read more

