HFD airlifts injured hiker from Maakua Gulch Trail near Hauula

Honolulu firefighters this morning rescued an injured woman who was hiking the Maakua Gulch Trail near Hauula.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 8:09 a.m. today reporting a woman in her 50s that had suffered an injury and was unable to descend the trail. She was with four other hikers in her party.

Six units with 20 personnel responded to the emergency, with the first arriving at the trailhead seven minutes later.

Firefighters who ascended the trail on foot found the injured hiker at 8:51 a.m. and conducted a medical assessment. She was airlifted to a landing zone at Hauula Elementary School, where care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 9:17 a.m.

HFD escorted the remainder of the hiking party to the trailhead on foot. No other injuries were reported.

HFD reminds hikers to bring a fully charged cell phone, and an external backup battery, on hikes in case of an emergency. Prior to hiking, hikers should also learn as much as they can about the trail, route, and degree of difficulty — and not rely only on information from social media.

Also, one should be sure to notify someone of their hike location and destination.