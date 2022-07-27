Hawaii Department of Health reports 4,075 new infections, 23 coronavirus-related deaths

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 4,075 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 325,944.

The state’s seven-day average of new cases was reported at 573, one fewer than 574 reported on July 20. DOH’s daily average reflects new cases per day from July 16 to 22, which is an earlier set of days than the new infections count.

DOH also reported 23 more deaths, bringing the state’s coronavirus-related death toll to 1,571.

By island, there were 2,719 new infections reported on Oahu, 542 on Hawaii island, 527 on Maui, 176 on Kauai, 11 on Molokai, and five on Lanai. Another 95 infections were reported for out-of-state Hawaii residents.

Actual numbers are estimated to be at least five to six times higher since these figures do not include home test kit results, DOH Director Dr. Elizabeth Char has said previously.

The state’s average positivity rate, meanwhile, ticked up to 15.7% compared to 15.1% reported the previous week, representing tests performed between July 19 to 25.

The average positivity rates for Kauai County increased this week to 19.9% compared to 18.5% reported the previous week. The average positivity rate for Maui County jumped to 17.8%, up from 14.7% reported the previous week.