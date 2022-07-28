Swimmer in critical condition after rescue at Hanauma Bay

A 49-year-old woman who was reported to be in distress while swimming at Hanauma Bay this afternoon is in critical condition.
Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards responded to the distressed swimmer at around 1 p.m. After several minutes of cardiopulmonary resuscitation, lifeguards were able to detect her pulse.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took over care and provided advanced life support to the woman before transporting her to a hospital in critical condition.
