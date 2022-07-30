Maui firefighters responding to brush fire near Paia

Maui firefighters are responding to a brush fire near Lower Paia Beach Park that was 30 acres large when initially reported.

The Maui Fire Department reported at around 3:40 p.m. today that it is fighting the fire mauka of the park, also known as Baby Park. The fire department said it was 0% contained at the time.

Five engines, three tankers, two helicopters were deployed to fight the fire, MFD said. Water tankers and heavy machinery from Mahi Pono and state Department of Transportation crews have also responded.

MFD said the fire was moving “rapidly” during steady winds, which it reported at 10-20 mph.

At around the same time, the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Sunday because of gusty trade winds that could produce “extreme fire behavior” around the state. The warning applies to all the islands and is in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.