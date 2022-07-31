USPS to hold Passport Fair at Waimanalo Post Office

The U.S. Postal Service will hold a Passport Fair at the Waimanalo Post Office on Saturday, during which postal employees will accept applications for new U.S. passports.

The first passport fair of the year on Oahu will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“My postal clerks and I are coming into the office on a weekend to help customers who want to get a head start on their international travel plans, whether for the 2022 holidays or for some time in 2023,” said Waimanalo Postmaster Edean Sua in a statement. “Now that COVID-19 concerns have declined and nations have welcomed back travelers, many Hawaii residents are eager to get out and see the world. For anyone traveling internationally, the first step is to get a passport. We’ll be here on Aug. 6 to help them with that.”

Routine and expedited new passport applications will be accepted. At the event, only checks will be accepted for payment of passport application fees. Applicants are advised to completely their DS-11 new passport application in advance, print it and bring it unsigned to the event with an acceptable passport photo, fees and documents.

The event requires advanced registration, which can be done by calling 808-259-0234. Walk-in customers with completed paperwork will be accommodated if time permits.

The post office is located at 41-859 Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo.