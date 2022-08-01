Motorcyclist, 68, dies in collision with moped on Maui

A 68-year-old motorcyclist died in a collision with a moped in Wailuku Sunday morning, Maui police said.

The collision occurred on Kahekili Highway, 148 feet north of Malaihi Road shortly after 9:10 a.m.

According to a police preliminary investigation, a black 2019 Sanyang moped was traveling northbound on Kahekili Highway when it crossed left of center and collided head-on into a blue 1994 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling southbound on the highway.

Both riders were thrown onto the highway upon impact.

Police said the motorcyclist, of Wailuku, died at the scene. The moped rider, a 40-year-old woman, also from Wailuku, was taken in serious condition to Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Police said both the motorcyclist and moped rider were not wearing helmets at the time of the collision.

It’s unknown at this time whether speed, drugs or alcohol were factors.

This is the 14th traffic-related fatality in Maui County compared to 10 at the same time last year.