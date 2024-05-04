Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, May 4, 2024 76° Today's Paper

Top News

Moratorium extended on cutting power to Maui customers in arrears

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

MauiMaui Wildfire ResourcesMaui Wildfires

STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaiian Electric Co is extending the moratorium on suspending service disconnections for Maui customers behind on their bills through at least July 2.
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

STAR-ADVERTISER

Hawaiian Electric Co is extending the moratorium on suspending service disconnections for Maui customers behind on their bills through at least July 2.

Hawaiian Electric Co announced Friday that it is extending the moratorium on suspending service disconnections for Maui customers behind on their bills through at least July 2 as part of Gov. Josh Green’s extended emergency proclamation after the Aug. 8 wildfires.

Officials say any Maui customers who are behind on their electric bills and receive threats of immediate disconnection should consider the threat a scam.

Customers facing financial hardship are advised to reach out to Hawaiian Electric at (808) 871-9777 to discuss options to keep payments manageable.

Visit hawaiianelectric.com/paymentarrangement to submit a payment arrangement request form.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide