Moratorium extended on cutting power to Maui customers in arrears
Hawaiian Electric Co announced Friday that it is extending the moratorium on suspending service disconnections for Maui customers behind on their bills through at least July 2 as part of Gov. Josh Green’s extended emergency proclamation after the Aug. 8 wildfires.
Officials say any Maui customers who are behind on their electric bills and receive threats of immediate disconnection should consider the threat a scam.
Customers facing financial hardship are advised to reach out to Hawaiian Electric at (808) 871-9777 to discuss options to keep payments manageable.
Visit hawaiianelectric.com/paymentarrangement to submit a payment arrangement request form.