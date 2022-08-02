Man in critical condition after motorcycle accident in Kapolei

A man is in critical condition after losing control of his motorcycle while doing “wheelies” on Farrington Highway in Kapolei this evening.

The Honolulu Police Department said the incident took place on the highway near Kualakai Parkway at around 7:10 p.m. after a 22-year-old man on a motorcycle collided with a guardrail.

HPD said the man was driving southbound on the highway doing wheelies “when he lost control and traveled across the northbound lane of traffic” before hitting the guardrail.

He was ejected into a grass area alongside the railing.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded and said the man sustained “chest and abdominal injuries.” Medical personnel provided advanced life saving care for the patient and transported him to a trauma center in critical condition.

The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, HPD said.