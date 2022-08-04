4 men arrested in Kauai jewelry scam

Kauai police arrested four men in a connection with a jewelry scam.

Police arrested the individuals, ages 24, 29, 32 and 37, Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree theft. All were released pending further investigation.

According to a preliminary investigation, Kauai police received several reports earlier this week of individuals approaching people in public places and at residences, asking them if they would like to purchase jewelry that appears authentic.

The suspects reportedly told victims they were visitors selling jewelry and need money because they either lost their wallet or their identification cards were stolen.

The victims reported the scam to police after they discovered the pieces they purchased were fake.

Officers located a vehicle linked to the four suspects at a hotel in Kapaa after a witness identified a license plate.

In a news release, Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce of the Kauai Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau said, “In addition to these four men, preliminary investigations reveal that there may be more individuals on Kauai that are committing these crimes.”

“We are asking the public to stay alert and to please report any similar experiences you or someone you know may have encountered. If possible, try to take note of individual characteristics of the person, along with their behavior patterns and vehicles, as it may assist law enforcement in identifying, apprehending, and prosecuting suspects.”

The jewelry scam is also occurring on Oahu where Honolulu police have received reports of individuals approaching residents selling jewelry at shopping center parking lots, gas stations and residential neighborhoods.

Multiple posts on Stolen Stuff Hawaii, an anti-crime Facebook group, show residents or their family members being approached by individuals selling the fake jewelry.

Anyone with information on the jewelry scam is asked to contact Kauai police at 808-241-1711.