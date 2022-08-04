Bullet fired into building after man, suspect fight over gun in Waimanalo

A stray bullet was fired into a building after a 31-year-old man struggled over a firearm with an attempted murder suspect in the Waimanalo area.
The Honolulu Police Department reported that the second-degree murder attempt took place at around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday when an unknown suspect in a vehicle drove up to the 31-year-old man and brandished a firearm.
The man grabbed the gun, and he and the suspect struggled for the weapon before a single bullet was fired into a nearby building.
The suspect then fled the scene. No arrests have been made.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.