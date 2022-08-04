Bullet fired into building after man, suspect fight over gun in Waimanalo

A stray bullet was fired into a building after a 31-year-old man struggled over a firearm with an attempted murder suspect in the Waimanalo area.

The Honolulu Police Department reported that the second-degree murder attempt took place at around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday when an unknown suspect in a vehicle drove up to the 31-year-old man and brandished a firearm.

The man grabbed the gun, and he and the suspect struggled for the weapon before a single bullet was fired into a nearby building.

The suspect then fled the scene. No arrests have been made.