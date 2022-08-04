Man robbed, threatened at knifepoint in Waikiki

A 40-year-old man was robbed and threatened at knifepoint in Waikiki.
The Honolulu Police Department reported that a male suspect, while armed with a knife, confronted the man, demanded his property and threatened to kill him at just before 2 p.m. on July 28. The suspect searched the victim, took property from him and fled on foot.
HPD today reported that the suspect was identified, located and arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery at around 1:45 p.m.
