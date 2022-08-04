comscore Omicron subvariant BA.5, at 68%, is the dominant strain in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Omicron subvariant BA.5, at 68%, is the dominant strain in Hawaii

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 pm
  • HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH Hawaii SARS-CoV-2 Sequencing and Variant Report.

    HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

    Hawaii SARS-CoV-2 Sequencing and Variant Report.

Omicron subvariant BA.5 now makes up at least 68%, or the majority of new COVID-19 cases in the state, according to the Hawaii Department of Health’s latest variant report.

The report, published late Wednesday, found BA.5 made up 68% of variants circulating in the state, while BA.4 made up 9% — or 77% together — for the two-week period ending July 16.

Omicron subvariant, BA.2.12.1, meanwhile, is receding and made up 18% of new coronavirus cases in the state compared to 42% reported on July 20.

DOH’s State Laboratories Division has also detected the presence of BA.4.6, a sublineage that has a relative growth advantage of about 44% over BA.4, the report said. It has been detected in Honolulu, Maui and Hawaii counties.

The lab found six cases of BA.4.6 in Maui County from samples collected between June 29 and July 17.

While all of the omicron subvariants are considered variants of concern, both BA.4 and BA.5 have an increased ability to evade antibodies elicited by vaccination or prior infection, compared with BA.2, due to mutations in the spike protein.

BA.5, however, appears to have a significant growth advantage over BA.4 despite sharing identical mutations in the spike protein.

Nationally, BA.5 as of July 30 made up 85.5% of new COVID cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while BA.4 made up 7.7%, and BA.4.6 made up 4.1%.

Dr. Cyrus Shahpar, White House COVID-19 director, tweeted on Tuesday — while sharing updated variant proportions — that BA.4.6 is now listed separately, and has been circulating for several weeks.

DOH’s State Laboratories Division publishes the variant report once every two weeks, with results from the whole genome sequencing of positive COVID test results collected statewide.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Police respond to possible shooting at Mall of America
Next Story
Taiwan cancels flights as China holds military drills

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up