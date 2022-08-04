Jeff Reinebold back on Hawaii football coaching staff after 14 years

A key member of the University of Hawaii football team’s 12-0 regular season in 2007 has rejoined the Rainbow Warriors’ coaching staff.

Jeff Reinebold, 64, will serve as director of player development, a position restricted from on-field coaching. Reinebold replaces Derek Faavi, who accepted an offensive analyst’s job with USC.

“It’s emotional, really,” Reinebold said. “This place is so special to me. So many wonderful things, wonderful people here. I tried to get back here since the day I left. Fifteen years and four head coaches, I finally got the chance.”

For three seasons through the 2008 Sugar Bowl, Reinebold coached the Warriors’ defensive line and assisted with special teams. He departed after June Jones resigned as UH head coach to accept the job at SMU in January 2008.

Three UH defensive linemen Reinebold mentored — Ikaika Alama-Francis, Melila Purcell and David Veikune — were NFL draft picks. Reinebold, whose recruiting reach stretched from Germany to America Samoa, was the point recruiter in signing defensive linemen Vaughn Meatoga and Josh Leonard, offensive lineman Ray Hisatake, linebacker Francis Maka, and defensive backs Ryan Mouton, Jacob Patek, Myron Newberry, Gerard Lewis and Erik Robinson.

“He brings a lot of value with his experience,” UH coach Timmy Chang said of Reinebold, whose 41-year coaching career includes stops at all college levels and in Canada. “He knows the community and he knows these kids. And he’s going to bring value in recruiting.”

Reinebold worked under former UH coach June Jones for three seasons with the Warriors and three years at SMU, where he coached receivers and tight ends.

“He’s the best coach at what I asked him to do,” Jones said. “D-line, receivers, special teams, he’s the real deal. And he’s a good recruiter.”