Nuuanu YMCA to offer COVID-19 shots, biometric tests, dental screenings

The Nuuanu YMCA will be offering free dental screenings, biometric testing and COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and antibody testing at an upcoming wellness fair.

The wellness fair will be held on Tuesday from 6-10 a.m. and 3-7 p.m. at the Nuuanu YMCA, which is located at 1441 Pali Highway.

The biometric screenings will include blood pressure and blood test screenings for blood sugar, cholesterol and testosterone and creatinine.

Primary shots and boosters for Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be offered. Antibody tests will be offered for anyone who has taken a vaccine or was previously infected to determine whether they produced neutralizing antibodies in response to the vaccine.

The 5-10-minute dental screenings for potential dental issues will be offered for patients of all ages by Dr. Berton Wong during the afternoon hours.

The services are free and open to the public. Those with insurance are asked to bring a hard or digital copy of their insurance card, ID and COVID-19 vaccine card if they are planning on receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.