Las Vegas Advisor: Flash rainstorm floods several Las Vegas casinos

The “storm of the century”? It is so far. Last week a flash rainstorm with 70-mph winds hit Las Vegas and caused flooding at several casinos, including downtown’s Circa, where water gushed from the giant electronic odds boards in the sports book.

Several other casinos, including Caesars Palace and Planet Hollywood on the Strip, sprung water leaks from their ceilings. A garage passageway at The LINQ, known for decades as a notorious floodwater zone, was shut down by a riverlike torrent. Some video footage showed gamblers glued to the slots even as water poured down on them from above. The storm lasted less than a half hour, the cleanup was immediate, and Las Vegas is dry again.

Rooms closing: Silverton Casino, located south of the Strip off the freeway, is beginning a $45 million remodeling of its rooms and pool. All 300 hotel rooms and the pool will close next month and are scheduled to reopen early next year. The rest of the resort will remain open throughout.

Display dining: Bellagio has set up a table for dining within its Conservatory and Botanical Gardens display. The Garden Table “epicurean adventure” involves prix fixe menus created by the teams at Sadelle’s and Michael Mina. Sadelle’s brunch is available daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $75 per person. Mina’s dinner is available from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday for $250. The table seats up to six and your time is limited to two hours. Reservations are required.

Question: Are the casinos raising parking fees?

Answer: They just did at MGM Resorts properties. The first hour is still free for everyone, but from one to four hours, the fee has gone to $15 (up from $12); from four to 24 hours, it is now $18 (formerly $15). Each 24-hour period is $18 (up from $15). This fee structure was already in place at Aria and Bellagio; now it’s gone into effect at the others: Delano, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, Mirage, New York-New York and Park MGM.

