A summertime corn salad with tomatoes

High summer produce comes together in this simple mix, tangy with lime juice and full of fresh herbs. Even in the height of the season, corn gets a touch sweeter when heated, and the easiest way to do it is in the microwave. It takes just a few minutes to zap the corn cobs in their husks, which makes them easy to shuck. The silks will slip right off the sweeter and still-crisp corn. Picking basil and cilantro leaves by hand then tearing them right over the salad keeps their delicate fragrance intact. Serve this with anything off the grill or alongside tacos or sandwiches.

Corn Salad With Basil, Tomatoes and Cilantro

Ingredients:

• 5 ears of corn

• 1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

• 1 lime

• 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• Salt

• 1/4 teaspoon minced seeded fresh habanero or other very hot chile (optional)

• 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves

• 1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves

Directions:

Microwave the corn in their husks on high for 3 minutes. Shuck the corn — the silks will come off easily. (If you want to boil or steam the corn on the stovetop, you can shuck the corn first then cook just until brighter in col-or, 2-3 minutes.) Cut the kernels off the cobs, transfer them to a large bowl and add the tomatoes.

Finely grate the zest of the lime directly over the corn mixture, then squeeze the juice from the lime all over. Add the oil, a generous pinch of salt and the chile, if using. Mix well, then tear the herbs over the salad and gently fold them in. Season to taste with salt and serve, or refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 1 day.

Total time: 15 minutes, serves 4-6.