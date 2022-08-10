Naked intruder arrested at woman’s Palolo home

Honolulu police arrested a 20-year-old man after he allegedly entered a woman’s home completely naked in Palolo Tuesday night.

Police said the woman, 68, was in the bedroom of her residence in the 2100 block of 10th Avenue when the man entered her room without permission just after 9:55 p.m.

The woman and suspect are not known to one another.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of first-degree unauthorized entry into a dwelling.