Novavax COVID-19 vaccine now available in Hawaii

The Hawaii Department of Health today announced that scheduling opportunities are now available for the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Novavax.

Novavax is a two-dose primary series vaccine for individuals 18 and older that may be ideal for those who prefer a more traditional kind of vaccine, according to health officials.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the Novavax vaccine — a protein subunit vaccine — as a new option in July following federal approvals.

Novavax is a vaccine that includes harmless proteins of the COVID-19 virus that trigger an immune response, according to DOH.

Protein subunit vaccines, which include vaccines for hepatitis B, whooping cough and shingles, have been used in the U.S. for more than 30 years.

CDC recommends administering the second dose three to eight weeks after the first.

“Novavax gives us another way to protect ourselves from COVID-19,” said state Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char in a news release. “Its arrival is great news for people who are allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna or those who, for whatever reason, have been reluctant to be vaccinated.”

Novavax is currently available at the 5 Minute Pharmacy in Waipahu on Oahu, and is listed as available at the Safeway Pharmacy in Kailua-Kona on Hawaii island. The 5 Minute Pharmacy is taking appointments online at 5minutepharmacy.com.

Kaiser Permanente is also accepting appointments for Novavax vaccines in all counties to members and non-members, which will be administered, starting Monday. Appointments are required by calling 808-432-2000.

DOH said providers who expressed an interest are getting the Novavax vaccine. Locations will be listed as they become available on the interactive vaccine locator map at hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine.