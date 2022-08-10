Police searching for suspect in Waikiki armed robbery

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation in an alleged armed robbery in Waikiki.
Police said a 24-year-old visitor was approached by a male who brandished a knife and demanded money at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The suspect fled on foot with the victim’s wallet. No injuries were reported.
Police said the suspect was wearing a ski mask and a camouflage jacket.
There are no arrests as of this morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.
