Police searching for suspect in Waikiki armed robbery

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation in an alleged armed robbery in Waikiki.

Police said a 24-year-old visitor was approached by a male who brandished a knife and demanded money at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspect fled on foot with the victim’s wallet. No injuries were reported.

Police said the suspect was wearing a ski mask and a camouflage jacket.

There are no arrests as of this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.