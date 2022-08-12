Man, 26, arrested in connection with armed robberies in Aiea and Kalihi

Honolulu police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with two separate alleged armed robberies in Aiea and Kalihi.

Police said a man walked into a massage and spa business in the area of 98-64 Kamehameha Highway at about 6:20 p.m. on Aug. 6, brandished a handgun and demanded money. The suspect fled with unspecified amount of money taken from two women.

Two days later, two men entered an illegal game room in Kalihi at about 11:55 p.m. and demanded money and property at gunpoint, police said. After the pair obtained money, they fled on foot.

No injuries were reported in both cases.

Police arrested the 26-year-old man in Liliha Wednesday on suspicion of one count of first-degree robbery, unlawful possession of firearm and possession of prohibited weapons in the spa robbery. He was also arrested on suspicion of one count of first-degree robbery in the game room robbery.

The second game room robbery suspect, a 27-year-old man, was arrested in Waipahu Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree robbery.