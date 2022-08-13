comscore All Honolulu City Council races appear headed for November run-off election | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
All Honolulu City Council races appear headed for November run-off election

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 8:23 pm
  Tommy Waters is running for Honolulu City Council District 4 against Kaleo Nakoa.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Tommy Waters is running for Honolulu City Council District 4 against Kaleo Nakoa.

  Matt Weyer is running for Honolulu City Council District 2. Other candidates include Racquel Achiu, Lupe Funaki, Makuakai Rothman and Chad Tsuneyoshi.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Matt Weyer is running for Honolulu City Council District 2. Other candidates include Racquel Achiu, Lupe Funaki, Makuakai Rothman and Chad Tsuneyoshi.

  Honolulu City Council District 8 candidates Val Okimoto (top left), Charmaine T. Doran (top right), Ron Menor (bottom left), Dion Mesta (center bottom) and Keone Simon (bottom right).

    COURTESY PHOTOS

    Honolulu City Council District 8 candidates Val Okimoto (top left), Charmaine T. Doran (top right), Ron Menor (bottom left), Dion Mesta (center bottom) and Keone Simon (bottom right).

  Honolulu City Council District 6 candidates Nalani Jenkins (top left), Tyler Dos Santos-Tam (top right), Ikaika Hussey (bottom left) and Chance Naauao-Ota (bottom right). Other candidates include Dennis Masaru Nakasoto, Traci Toguchi and Chad Toshiro Wolke.

    COURTESY PHOTOS

    Honolulu City Council District 6 candidates Nalani Jenkins (top left), Tyler Dos Santos-Tam (top right), Ikaika Hussey (bottom left) and Chance Naauao-Ota (bottom right). Other candidates include Dennis Masaru Nakasoto, Traci Toguchi and Chad Toshiro Wolke.

All four Honolulu City Council districts in play are almost certainly headed for the Nov. 8 General Election runoffs after the first round of results from tonight’s primary.

Oahu voters will elect Council members in Districts 2, 4, 6 and 8 in the 2022 election.

Candidates could have won outright in tonight’s primary if they collected 50% of the votes plus one. Since that has not yet happened, the two candidates with the highest vote totals in each race will advance to the general election on Nov. 8.

If there are only two candidates running for a Council seat, which is the case in District 4, they will square off only during the General Election.

District 2: Royal Kunia, Wahiawa, along North Shore to Kahaluu

Candidates Matt Weyer and Makuakai Rothman amassed the highest amount of votes in the district and will face off in the General Election. Weyer is currently leading the race with 31.02 of the votes%.

The other candidates that were in the race were: Chad Tsuneyoshi, Racquel Achiu and Lupe Funaki.

District 6: Downtown through Nuuanu and Kalihi Valley

Candidates Tyler Dos Santos-Tam and Traci Toguchi amassed the highest amount of votes in the district and will face off in the general election. Santos-Tam is currently leading with 33.72% of the votes.

Other candidates were Ikaika Hussey, Nalani Jenkins, Chad Toshiro Wolke, Chance K. Naauao-Ota and Dennis Nakasato.

District 8: Pearl City through Mililani

Candidates Ron Menor and Val Okimoto amassed the highest amount of votes in the district and will face off in the general election. Menor is narrowly leading by less than a percent.

Other candidates were Keone Simon, Charmaine Doran and Dion Mesta.

Go to https://staradvertiser.com/election for updates, resources and live results from today’s Hawaii Primary Election.

