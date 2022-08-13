Firefighters make progress against Leilani wildfire on Big Island

The Leilani fire on Hawaii island is about 50% contained as of this morning, although there are no estimates for when it will be fully under control.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources this morning said county, state and federal firefighting agencies are working to create breaks on the south side of the fire, prevent it from escaping the containment line and secure breaks behind bulldozers. Chainsaw work is also being conducted to reduce heavy fuels in the ohia forest on the south side near the fire.

Dozens of firefighters are being assisted by six helicopters, five bulldozers, 13 engines, brush trucks and water tenders.

The U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii reported Friday afternoon that the fire was about 30% contained and had burned around 16,400 acres.

The area, on the border of the South Kohala and North Kohala districts, has always been fire prone, the DLNR said.

“This area exists in what most consider drought conditions due to its geography and rain patterns. The area averages 25-inches of rain annually, so it is perpetually dry. Fire can pop up almost any day of the year,” said Nick Agorastos, manager of Hawaii Island Natural Area Reserves for the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife, in a statement.

Wind speeds are low this morning but are expected to increase later in the day, which could cause the fire to grow quickly. The land department said that the rough terrain in the area is making it difficult for bulldozers to effectively cut the fire line.

No structures or communities are currently being threatened by the fire.