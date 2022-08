Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Inflation Reduction Act will be costly

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed Congress on a strictly party-line vote. Despite its title, the Congressional Budget Office determined that the IRA, at a cost of $740 billion, is unlikely to reduce inflation in the foreseeable future.

Further, along with other faults, this bill will cost taxpayers more with higher interest rates exacerbated by inflation costs. Our absurd national-debt growth will be a burden for our descendants to pay.

The Star-Advertiser reported that 70% of Hawaii residents felt inflation to be their top concern (“High inflation top issue for isle voters,” Star-Advertiser, July 26). If so, why would all four of our members of Congress vote in favor of this bill? What does Hawaii gain from this costly spending bill?

At least U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema negotiated concessions from Majority Leader Chuck Schumer before voting in favor.

If you still believe that inflation is the biggest threat to your livelihood, you should make your concerns known to your senator and representative before the general election.

Kay Kimura

Waialae

City needs more efficient workforce

As an owner of a small business, I remain optimistic our leadership will improve efficiency and use technology to make civil service jobs easier.

It is not an issue about not having enough workers —it’s about efficiency (“Honolulu takes six months to hire city employees while facing 3,000 vacant positions,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 7).

I have a photo of workers replacing a vandalized street sign. There were two police officers and personal vehicles, one Safety Systems truck, one bucket truck, one pickup truck, two individuals in orange vests, three in green vests and two uniformed police officers not pictured. It took six individuals to replace this sign.

Is Mayor Rick Blangiardi aware that every business on the island is looking for these nonexistent job applicants? Costco, Safeway and Home Depot have set up self-checkout lanes, with one person is doing the job of six.

One person with a midsize truck, a 6-foot ladder and screwdriver could park safely in Koko Marina, put up the sign, eat a couple of malasadas on our dime and still save us several thousand dollars. Happy worker, happy taxpayer — a partnership.

Kevin J. Mulkern

Kuliouou

Too many pharma TV commercials

It was nice to hear that we got money to battle the opioid crisis (“State, counties to share Hawaii’s $78 million opioid settlement,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 10). But am I the only one who thinks that the popping of pills as a solution has been normalized by being bombarded by television ads selling various pharmaceuticals?

Do these ads help our health care cost problem? Do they increase public health? Are the TV shows being enabled by this spending helping our society?

President George W. Bush and Congress enabled direct marketing by drug companies in the early 2000s along with Medicare Part D. Before that, they could only market to doctors, who have the prescribing authority.

Lloyd Lim

Makiki

A positive story in unsettled times

Reading Linda Maruyama Kunimitsu’s “Laughter is good medicine on Kona farm” (Star- Advertiser, Aug. 10), put a huge smile on my face. After slogging through more concerns about Red Hill water, increasing gun ownership and the latest updates on the war in Ukraine, her story was joy for the soul.

From her childhood in Kona to meeting her beloved husband Norio to her challenges with those pesky banana stumps, her story radiated positivity and moving forward regardless of age.

With all the unsettling news these days, it is a good reminder that there are good people and good things still around us. Her simple sharing of the importance of laughter made my day and was something we can all use more of. Thank you for this very bright light to start the day.

Helen Gibson Ahn

Hawaii Kai

UH Braddahhood, Sistahood a success

Much mahalos to new University of Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang and his wife, Sherry, for establishing the UH sports Braddahhood and Sistahood. Our student athletes sacrifice their time, energy and spirit through determination and commitment, usually without proper nutrition to sustain them — until the Changs came up with their innovative idea, helping our student athletes receive the recognition and nutrition they definitely deserve.

Participating teams continue to expand and the program appears to have strengthened bonds between team members, coaches and the community. Training, playing and dining together provides more than just food and nutrition; it establishes a closeness and team spirit that cannot happen through lectures alone.

Kudos to the fans and restaurants who have bought into these programs with participation and contributions of money and food, enabling the program to grow. The Braddahhood and Sistahood seem to be positive for everyone, and hopefully they are able to continue with community support.

Linda Teruya

Makiki