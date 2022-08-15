Vice President Kamala Harris vacations on Kauai in unannounced visit

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff arrived in Lihue this afternoon for an extended vacation on Kauai.
Harris and Emhoff left Los Angeles aboard Air Force 2 this morning and landed at Lihue Airport. She attended an event at the Chabot Space & Science Center in Oakland, Calif., on Friday.
Details about Harris’ trip to Hawaii were not announced by her office.
