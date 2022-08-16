King’s Hawaiian recalls 3 pretzel products for potential for contamination

King’s Hawaiian has recalled three products — Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites — following a notice of a recall of an ingredient with the potential to cause microbial contamination.

The company last week on social media announced the voluntary recall of the products “out of an abundance of caution.” It said an ingredient used in its pretzel products manufactured by a third party was recalled due to its potential for contamination, including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum.

Cronobacter infections can be fatal for infants, who can develop meningitis, and serious for seniors and people with weakened immune systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Botulism attacks the body’s nerves and causes difficulties in breathing and muscle paralysis and can be fatal.

Both infections are rare, according to the CDC.

King’s Hawaiian said no pathogens have been found in its products so far. The recall does not impact its other products, the company said.