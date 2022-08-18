Hilo woman arrested for alleged role in Mexico meth ring held without bail

A federal magistrate judge ordered a Hilo woman arrested and charged with allegedly shipping methamphetamine and fentanyl from Mexico through California to sell in Hawaii held without bail before her trial.

Mikki M. Matsuyama will be held at the Federal Detention Center, Honolulu, after U.S. Magistrate Judge Wes Reber Porter granted the government’s motion that she be held without bail.

Matsuyama turned herself in Friday and is charged with Elias Peace, also of Hilo, who was arrested Friday, with one count each of conspiracy to distribute and posses with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl and one count of attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Peace’s detention hearing is scheduled for Aug. 22 at 9:30 a.m. in Reber Porter’s court. He remains in federal custody.

Matsuyama allegedly committed the drug offenses while she was already “on probation or parole,” according to court documents.

On Aug. 5, the Hawaii Police Department informed Homeland Security Investigations that they found a box at the United Parcel Service Facility in Hilo looked like it was filled with drugs.

A Hawaii police narcotics detection dog named “Axel” sniffed the parcel and “exhibited a change in behavior indicating the presence of an odor of narcotics,” according to the criminal complaint.

A search warrant revealed that the “brown rectangular small “THE HOME DEPOT” cardboard box was sent from the “UPS Store #7381 in Santa Fe Springs, California” and addressed to “Mikki Naru” of 445 Desha Avenue in Hilo.

A search of the box revealed a black, plastic Harbor Freight Tools Tactical Ammo Box with a layer of spray foam that concealed three sealed bags containing 1,377 grams of methamphetamine, and a a lot of blue tablets with “M/30” imprinted on them.

The tablets weighed about 110 grams and tested positive for fentanyl, according to federal court documents.

A tracking device was and fake meth were put back in the box and delivered to the carport where Matsuyama and Peace allegedly lived at 2 p.m. on Aug. 8.

At about 5:10 p.m. Peace and Matsuyama got into a Silver Mazda and drove away.

Police officers following the Mazda received a digital notice from the tracking device that the box was opened. Officers found the box and fake meth on the roadway in front of 396 Nahalea Avenue in Hilo.

Matsuyama allegedly told officers that she accepted at least four shipments of methamphetamine and fentanyl weighing a total of five pounds and her supplier is a Mexican male named “Jay” who instructed her to pay for the drugs by wiring money in increments of $1,000 or $2,000 to him in Mexico, according to court documents.

Matsuyama allegedly told Peace that the box should have a “couple of pounds of methamphetamine and 1,000 pills of fentanyl.”

Peace told law enforcement agents that he knew “earlier in 2022 that Matsuyama was involved in selling drugs,” and recently was present with Matsuyama when she “had multiple ounces of methamphetamine” and what was happening because he had been with her when she met with drug customers, according to federal court documents.