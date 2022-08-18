Man, 26, indicted in armed robbery of Aiea spa

An Oahu grand jury indicted a 26-year-old man on robbery and firearm charges in connection with an alleged armed robbery at a massage and spa business in Aiea.

The grand jury returned an indictment against Forest Jarra Wednesday, charging him with one count of first-degree robbery, two counts of ownership or possession prohibited of any firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of certain crimes, one count of possession of a prohibited detachable ammunition magazine and place to keep loaded firearms other than pistols and revolvers.

He is scheduled to appear at his arraignment at Circuit Court on Aug. 25. Jarra’s bail is set at $1 million.

First-degree robbery is a Class C felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Police in court documents said a man entered Phusasiam Thai Massage & Spa at 98-64 Kamehameha Highway at about 6:20 p.m. on Aug. 6 ,where he pointed a handgun and demanded money from three women who work at the spa.

He then fled with with money obtained from two of the three women, police said. No injuries were reported.

On Friday, Aug. 12, Jarra was charged in a separate case after he and another man allegedly robbed an illegal game room at gunpoint in the Ala Moana-Kakaako area on Aug. 8.

Police said a man entered the game room at 1122 Kamaile St. sometime after 11:30 p.m.

He allegedly pointed a gun at two men working security while another man held two cashiers at gunpoint on the second floor and took money from the game room before the pair fled.

On Aug. 10, officers of the District 1 Crime Reduction Unit arrested Jarra in Liliha on suspicion of robbery in the spa and game room robberies.

Officers of the District 3 Crime Reduction Unit also arrested the other game room robbery suspect, identified as Cody Robello-Passi, in Waipahu that day.