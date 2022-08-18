comscore PHOTO: Festive stroll | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
PHOTO: Festive stroll

  • JAPAN NEWS-YOMIURI / JULY 28 <strong>Festive stroll: </strong>People walk beneath colorful streamers displayed for the annual Ichinomiya Tanabata Festival in Ichinomiya, Aichi prefecture. Though the fest was scaled back due to the pandemic, for the first time in three years the bon odori dance performance took place alongside the festival.

    Festive stroll: People walk beneath colorful streamers displayed for the annual Ichinomiya Tanabata Festival in Ichinomiya, Aichi prefecture. Though the fest was scaled back due to the pandemic, for the first time in three years the bon odori dance performance took place alongside the festival.

