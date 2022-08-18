PHOTO: Festive stroll

Festive stroll: People walk beneath colorful streamers displayed for the annual Ichinomiya Tanabata Festival in Ichinomiya, Aichi prefecture. Though the fest was scaled back due to the pandemic, for the first time in three years the bon odori dance performance took place alongside the festival.
