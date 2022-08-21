U.S. Army continues to battle Makua fire

Department of the Army firefighters continued fighting a wildfire today that was burning at Makua Military Reservation.

As of 2 p.m., approximately 155 acres had burned and the fire was approximately 60% contained.

The fire began at approximately 12:30 p.m. Friday near the south ridge of the reservation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Army assets committed to the fight include six firefighters from Schofield Barracks, two fire engines and one UH-60 Blackhawk from the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade.

There was no threat at the time to nearby facilities or people.