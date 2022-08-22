Fire at Holualoa Theatre in Kailua-Kona ruled accidental

The Hawaii County Fire Department determined the cause of Sunday’s large fire at the historic Holualoa Theatre in Kailua-Kona was accidental.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 76-5925 Mamalahoa Highway shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, crews saw the structure “fully involved in flames,” the fire department said.

Battalion Chief Palani Kurashige of the Fire Prevention Branch said a witness saw flames emanating from the main electrical panel on the northwest corner of the structure. The fire then spread to the eaves and roof.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at about 9:25 a.m. and extinguished it at 9:40 a.m. There were no injuries reported.

Damage was estimated at $594,000 to the structure and its contents.

The flames also spread to an area of Mi Taqueira Potosina, a Mexican restaurant situated within the front section of the theatre.

Kurashige said the majority of the eatery is intact.