Teen girls, man seriously injured after car plunges off cliff on Round Top Drive | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Teen girls, man seriously injured after car plunges off cliff on Round Top Drive

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Three people were seriously injured after a car they occupied went off a cliffside at Round Top Drive Sunday night.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the 2500 block of Round Top Drive at about 10:20 p.m.

Paramedics treated two teenage girls, ages 14 and 17, and a 20-year-old man and took them in serious condition to a hospital, according to EMS.

