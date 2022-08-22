Teen girls, man seriously injured after car plunges off cliff on Round Top Drive

Three people were seriously injured after a car they occupied went off a cliffside at Round Top Drive Sunday night.
Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the 2500 block of Round Top Drive at about 10:20 p.m.
Paramedics treated two teenage girls, ages 14 and 17, and a 20-year-old man and took them in serious condition to a hospital, according to EMS.
