A refreshing slaw

There is absolutely nothing new about coleslaw, but there is something slightly intriguing about coleslaw with mangos. Often, when we think of coleslaw, we think of it as a side for fish and chips, barbecue or heavy, mayonnaise-drenched cabbage. But just think about the cool, crunchy sweetness of the cabbage, carrots and mango, paired with the spicy kick of jerk chicken. What’s a better combination? You also don’t have to serve it as a side: It can be tucked into a sandwich or wrap. One of the best things about this recipe is that all the ingredients are readily available, and there are many shortcuts you can take, like using a bagged mix. Who wants to ruin their knuckles on a box grater, or break out the food processor?
Mango Slaw
Ingredients:
• 1 (8-ounce) bag coleslaw (about 3 cups)
• 2 large, slightly firm mangoes (about 1 3/4 pounds), peeled, pitted and thinly sliced (about 2 cups)
• 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
• 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
• 1 tablespoon honey or agave syrup
• 1/4 teaspoon celery salt
• 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
In a large bowl, combine all ingredients. Toss with tongs or a fork to combine.
Refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Serve cold.
Total time: 5 minutes, plus chilling, makes 3 cups.
