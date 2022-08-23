This kale salad boasts a savory contrast

Kale salad has passed whatever nebulous test there is of food fads and become a mainstay, especially in the fall, but it’s ideal for summer, too, because it doesn’t wilt in the heat. If anything, you want to be sure to crush the finely sliced greens until they’re droopy. Kale salad can feel like a chore to chew if the greens aren’t softened sufficiently, so massage them into submission. To add a welcome, easy crunch to the tender leaves, this salad is littered with roasted, salted sunflower seeds. They’re a savory contrast to tangy wedges of juicy plums and chewy, sweet dates in the lemony mix that holds up well on any picnic table and for up to 3 days in the fridge.

Crunchy Kale Salad With Plums and Dates

Ingredients:

• 1 large bunch kale (1 pound), stems discarded, leaves finely sliced

• 1 lemon

• Salt and black pepper

• 8 pitted dates

• 3 ripe but firm plums or pluots

• 1/2 cup roasted salted sunflower seeds

• 1/4 cup roasted walnut oil or olive oil

Directions:

Place the kale in a large bowl and finely grate the lemon zest directly over the greens. Halve the lemon and squeeze the juice all over, straining out the seeds. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, then use your hands to mix and massage the kale, squeezing handfuls of the greens until they’re all softened. Let stand while you prepare the fruit.

Chop the dates. Cut the plums into wedges, discarding the pits, then cut each wedge in half crosswise. Toss the dates and plums with the kale, along with the sunflower seeds and walnut oil, until well mixed. Season to taste with more salt and pepper. Serve immediately or refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Total time: 15 minutes, serves 4-6.