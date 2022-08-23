This silky tofu salad is perfect for dinner

Fresh fruits and vegetables have been less susceptible to inflation, which makes this gorgeous silken tofu salad a good choice for dinner. Serve it with greens or with rice noodles tossed in some of the dressing.

Cold Tofu Salad With Tomatoes and Peaches

Ingredients for the salad:

• 12 to 14 ounces silken tofu, chilled

• 2 to 3 ripe medium peaches

• 3 to 4 ripe medium tomatoes

• Flaky sea salt

• 1/4 cup packed fresh basil leaves

• 2 tablespoons fresh mint leaves

• Black pepper

Ingredients for the dressing:

• 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

• 1 tablespoon unseasoned rice vinegar

• 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

• 2 teaspoons soy sauce

• 1 teaspoon sugar

Directions:

Prepare the tofu: Carefully drain the tofu in its packaging, then remove the tofu. Gently wrap it with paper towels or a clean kitchen towel to absorb excess moisture and set it on a plate.

Meanwhile, prepare the peaches and tomatoes: Pit and cut each peach into 1-inch-thick wedges, then core and cut each tomato into 1-inch-thick wedges. Place tomatoes and peaches on a serving platter, pouring any tomato or peach juices from the cutting board over the dish. Season generously with flaky sea salt to draw out juices.

Remove the tofu from the paper towels and place it back on the plate. Using a large spoon, scoop out tofu mounds onto the tomatoes and peaches. Season tofu with flaky sea salt.

Prepare the dressing: In a small glass jar, combine dressing ingredients, cover and shake to combine. Spoon 4 tablespoons of the dressing over the tomatoes, peaches and tofu. Extra dressing can be served alongside.

Just before serving, stack together the basil and mint leaves and roughly chop. Top the salad with chopped herbs and black pepper. Serve immediately, taking care to spoon extra dressing and juices from the bottom of the platter.

Total time: 20 minutes, serves 4-6.