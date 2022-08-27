Honolulu tops Tennessee at Little League World Series, to face Curacao on Sunday

Cohen Sakamoto and Luke Hiromoto combined to allow no earned runs and Ruston Hiyoto hit a two-run homer to lead Honolulu past Nolensville, Tenn., 5-1, in the United State championship today in Williamsport, Pa.

Sakamoto pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing two hits — his first hits allowed after starting the LLWS with 12 hitless innings — and striking out seven. Hiromoto pitched the final 1 1/3 innings, allowing a hit and striking out one.

“It’s an amazing time I’m having and an amazing tournament,” Sakamoto said when being interviewed by ESPN sideline reporter Julie Foudy. “I’m having so much fun playing with this team, playing against other teams, some friends that I made. It’s just amazing.”

The victory puts Honolulu in the world championship against International champion Curacao on Sunday. The game will be telecast at 9 a.m. on KITV.

With the score 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth, Hiyoto launched a drive over the fence in center for a 5-1 lead. It was Honolulu’s 12th homer of the series and it marked the seventh different Honolulu player to hit a home run in the tournament.

“My brother Keith and coach Willis (Kato) they do a fantastic job,” Oda said. “They do a lot of hitting drills. Credit the kids most of all. They’re relaxed, they’re focused. They’re having a great time. They’re enjoying it. It’s due to their hard work.”

Honolulu scored a run in the first and two in the second for a 3-0 lead.

Nolensville, Tenn., got an unearned run in the top of the fourth. The Tennessee team, which lost 13-0 to Honolulu in the semifinal, stayed close behind the offspeed pitching of Trent McNiel, who allowed just six hits.

Kekoa Payanal and Daly Watson had run-scoring hits for Honolulu.

When asked by Foudy what advice Oda — who won the LLWS title in 2018 — had for his players, the coach said, “Just enjoy the moment, from the first pitch to the last pitch, as long as we give it our best. If we’re fortunate at the end of the day, we get one more run than them, great. If we don’t, as long as we fought hard from the first pitch to the last pitch, no matter what, it’s going to be a great day.”