Man arrested for stealing car in Makiki

A man accused of stealing another man’s car at gunpoint was arrested on Friday.

The suspect, a 29-year-old male, allegedly demanded a 59-year-old man’s car while brandishing a firearm in the Makiki area last Monday afternoon , according to a police bulletin. Police arrested the suspect and a 23-year-old female passenger inside the vehicle early Friday morning, they said.

Police identified the suspect as Christopher T. Tauanuu and arrested him in Waipahu, according to an arrest log. The woman was identified as Chalsea Emiko-Kuuipo Strong.

The suspect was arrested for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle in the first degree, unauthorized entry into a dwelling in the first degree, promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree, and the woman was arrested for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle in the second degree.

The police are still investigating the matter.