A simple combo with mediterranean flair

A take on the Mediterranean combination of watermelon and feta, this refreshing zinger of a salad couldn’t be more perfect. Unassumingly simple, the sweet melon, salty cheese and fragrant basil reach their peak when doused with white balsamic vinegar and dribbled with fruity olive oil. Rather than building tall, this salad builds wide — so use a large platter for the most dramatic presentation. Vinegared watermelon does not keep its crisp, juicy texture well, so be sure to dress it (and eat it) the moment the last basil leaf falls.

Watermelon and Feta Salad

Ingredients:

• 2 pounds seedless watermelon (without rinds), thinly sliced into large, irregular pieces

• 2 tablespoons white or red balsamic vinegar

• Salt

• 1 (6-ounce) block Greek feta, thinly sliced into large, irregular pieces

• 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• Freshly ground black pepper

• Leaves from 1 sprig basil, larger leaves torn

Directions:

On a large platter, arrange the watermelon and douse with the vinegar. Season with salt.

Arrange the feta over the watermelon and drizzle over the olive oil. Season with pepper.

Drop the basil leaves over the watermelon and feta. Serve immediately.

Total time: 5 minutes, serves 4.