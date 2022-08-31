Big Island customers asked to conserve electricity amid shortage

Hawaiian Electric is asking Hawaii island customers to conserve electricity from 5 to 9 p.m. each night this week.

The request to conserve power is prompted by the unavailability of the island’s largest independent power producer, Hamakua Energy Partners, which normally supplies 60 megawatts of power. It’s not known when the units will return to service.

Hawaiian Electric’s Hill Plant Unit No. 5, which normally supplies 14 megawatts of power, is also undergoing annual scheduled maintenance. Wind resources are also forecast to be low.

The utility company asks customers to turn off or reduce the use of lights and air conditioners, delay laundry and dishwashing and minimize cooking until later in the evening.

Hawaiian Electric is also requesting large commercial customers including hotels and resorts to conserve electricity, especially air conditioning and heavy equipment, accelerate repair and maintenance on its own units and request maximum power output from Puna Geothermal Venture.

The utility provider said conserving power will prevent the need to initiate rolling, 30-minute outages.