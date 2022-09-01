Police: 1 killed, 2 hurt in apparent stabbing at North Carolina high school

One person was killed and two were injured t0day in an apparent stabbing on the fourth day of class at an eastern North Carolina high school, police said.

Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero told reporters at a news conference that two minors were taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune with injuries, and one later died. He said that the attack at Northside High School in Jacksonville appeared to be a stabbing but that the investigation was ongoing. A teacher was also injured, but not stabbed, and received onsite medical treatment, he said.

There is no ongoing threat to the public.

The chief said a school resource officer responded within about 20 seconds of receiving word of the attack around 7 a.m., and a student suspect was taken into custody. The attack happened inside the school in a common area, and many students witnessed the attack, the police chief said. He declined to release names.

A lockdown lasted until 8:45 a.m., after which the school began a dismissal process to release students to their parents. Nearly all students had left with their parents by the time police held a midmorning news conference.

All sporting events and activities have been canceled for the remainder of the week, and Friday will be a virtual school day. School will resume in person on Tuesday with crisis counselors present.

The attack happened just days after the school district began class on Monday.

Dr. Barry Collins, superintendent of Onslow County Schools, said the district had expanded security in the last year with the addition of a school resource officer at every school and two at some larger high schools like Northside. The school recently added security cameras and swipe-in door locks, he said, but will look into further safety measures in the coming weeks.

“I don’t know at this time how it could’ve been done any better than the way it was handled, considering the circumstances,” Collins said. “A couple of our own staff were right there when this happened.”

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said that he had spoken to Yaniero and offered assistance from the State Bureau of Investigation.

“Our prayers are with all the students, educators, families and the community,” Cooper said in a tweet.