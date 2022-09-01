PHOTO: Gold Treasures

GOLD TREASURES: Shipments of goldfish for summer festivals and other events were reaching peak levels in early August in Yamato-Koriyama, Nara prefecture, known for its goldfish production. Above, goldfish populated an aquaculture pond at Yamato-Kingyoen Co. The company usually ships about 3 million goldfish for events around the country.
