PHOTO: Gold Treasures

  • JAPAN NEWS-YOMIURI <strong>GOLD </strong><strong>TREASURES</strong>: Shipments of goldfish for summer festivals and other events were reaching peak levels in early August in Yamato-Koriyama, Nara prefecture, known for its goldfish production. Above, goldfish populated an aquaculture pond at Yamato-Kingyoen Co. The company usually ships about 3 million goldfish for events around the country.

