Man, 22, arrested after allegedly choking woman, head-butting police officer

Honolulu police arrested a 22-year-old man in a domestic violence case after he allegedly choked a 24-year-old woman in Kapolei.

Police said the man choked the woman in front of their child on two occasions Thursday night. He then fled before police arrived.

Police located and arrested him a short distance away early today. Upon his arrest, the suspect head-butted a police officer, police said.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of abuse of a family or household member, first-degree assault against a law enforcement officer, violation of a protective order and interference with reporting an emergency or crime. He was also arrested for a warrant in a separate attempted burglary case.

The patrol officer sustained minor injuries to his face in the assault and was treated and released from a hospital.