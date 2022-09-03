Honolulu firefighters rescue hiker from Diamond Head Trail

An ailing hiker was airlifted to safety today from the Diamond Head Trail by Honolulu Fire Department rescuers.

HFD received a 911 call at 11:38 a.m. about a woman in her 70s who had fallen ill and was unable to descend the trail on her own. Five HFD units, staffed with 16 personnel, responded to the emergency, with the first unit arriving at the trailhead eight minutes later to ascend the trail on foot, while a second unit secured a landing zone at Diamond Head State Monument Park.

Upon reaching the woman, the HFD crew conducted a medical assessment before she was airlifted by helicopter to the landing zone. Her medical care was transferred to an Emergency Medical Services ambulance team at 12:35 p.m.