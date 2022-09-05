Honolulu firefighters rescue injured 130-pound dog from Pacific Palisades trail

Honolulu Fire Department crews responding to a 911 call about an injured hiker in Pacific Palisades late Sunday night instead found that it was a dog that needed rescuing.

The initial call for help came in at 10:26 p.m., with HFD dispatching four units, staffed with 13 personnel.

The first unit arrived on the scene at 10:38 p.m. to discover that all hikers were safe but a 130-pound dog had been injured and was unable to make it out of the trail on its own, according to an HFD news release.

Firefighters made it on foot to the dog’s location, where they requested a harness for the animal. Rescue personnel arrived shortly after with a harness and were able to safely retrieve the dog, HFD said.